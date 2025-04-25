 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘inauthenticity' and ‘sloppy' antics land her in trouble

Meghan Markle has been hit with wave after wave of accusation because of the way she’s handled her brand

By
Hiba Anjum
|

April 25, 2025

Meghan Markle’s plunged into an examination over her past ‘inauthenticity’
Meghan Markle’s most recent explanation about the branding fiasco she suffered, while hopping between American Riviera Orchard and As Ever, has led her under the microscope.

In particular, under the one by branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, Dough Eldridge.

The expert spoke to Fox News Digital about all the ways he feels the Duchess could have better explained the situation involving her branding fiasco on the Time100 Summit in NYC. 

“Her reasoning has been more excuse than clear explanation,” he started by saying.

For those unversed with the issues surrounding her initial idea, the Duchess faced a lot of back and forth from the US patent office because of her use of a geographical location in her branding.Reason being it limited where she could source her items form.

The expert also added, “Her statements don’t ring authentic candor. Sometimes the hard thing and the right thing are the same thing.”

But “unfortunately, Meghan keeps choosing what she believes is the ‘easy thing.’ Thus far, it hasn’t worked.”

The accusations even got louder with Mr Eldridge adding that “[her trademark issues are] sloppy work by her team.”

Overall, he warned before signing off, “Meghan has a lot of holes to sew up, and until she does, she’ll continue to return to shore with nothing to bring to market.”

