Gayle King makes shocking confession about marriage after Blue Origin Flight

Gayle King gets candid about tying the knot again after Blue Origin Flight

Gayle King recently got candid and opened up about her plans to get married after the Blue Origin Flight

In a talk with PEOPLE at the TIME 100 gala on Thursday, April 24, the 70-year-old CBS Mornings co-anchor shared her bucket list wishes.

When she was asked about her next bucket list adventure, King replied, “Getting married. No, piercing my ears.”

For the unversed, the American TV personality and journalist previously tied the knot with William Bumpus in 1982 but called it quits in 1993.

The couple welcomed two children, a daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 38, and a son, William Bumpus Jr., 37.

Notably, this is not the first time King talked about her love life. Last year in May, she reflected on the struggle of dating as a public figure on The Tamron Hall Show.

She said, “If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, but I think it’s hard when you’re a public person.”

The editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine, went on to quip, “I do think that’s hard. So you just hope a friend of a friend.” (sic)

However, King wants someone “definitely younger,” adding, “I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to.”

“I don’t want to be a nurse or a purse. I would like it that they have all of their teeth. That would be nice,” she jokingly concluded.