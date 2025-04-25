Meghan mocked for Archie tooth update after Prince Louis video release

Prince Harry recently said that "life is better off of social media during his appearance at the Time100 Summit in New York.

The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, at the event where she also expressed her views about the use of social media and its impacts on young people.

While it's unclear if Meghan shares the same views on social media usage as her husband, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of mentioning Archie's tooth after watching Prince Louis video released on his 7th birthday.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared in the video with missing front teeth.

"Archie is loosing his first tooth this week, which is about to happen, and I I just hope I'm back home in time for it!," Meghan is heard saying in a video which has been widely circulated by her critics online.

Some royal fans said that nobody believes Harry and Meghan's views on social media usage because it's evident from the Duchess's remarks that she stalks social media accounts of the royal family.

Her remarks came after the Kensington Palace released Prince Louis's video.