'NSYNC's Joey Fatone doesn't seem happy with younger generation: 'It's wild'

Joey Fatone drops bombshell about 'NSYNC's stardom

Joey Fatone recently revealed fans’ surprise when they learn that NSYNC's stars are from the same boy band.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine about partnering with Great Wolf Lodge, the 48-year-old American singer and dancer discussed meeting with children who are not aware of the group’s legacy, which included Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Fatone shared that younger fans became eager to know who sang Bye Bye Bye when the song was included in the opening scene of 2024’s movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

He quipped, “A lot of the younger generation didn’t really know us. I mean, they kind of know who we are, but it’s funny — people will say, ‘Justin’s a solo artist,’ or ‘Lance does this podcast,’ or ‘Joey was doing this show,’ and they don’t always realize we were all in a group together. Then they go down this rabbit hole of all the different things we’ve done, which I think is amazing.”

The This I Promise You crooner added, “I hear from so many young kids — and their parents, too — saying, ‘I let my kid listen to “Bye Bye Bye,” and now they’re obsessed with all the songs.’”

“It’s so cool how the music still resonates — or ‘bumps,’ or ‘thumps,’ as my old self would say — with the younger generation. It’s wild, because now people are like, ‘Oh, that’s the Deadpool dance,’ and I’m like, ‘No … that was "Bye Bye Bye" — over 20 years ago!’” Fatone noted.