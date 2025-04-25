 
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas just react to her diss track 14 years later

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated briefly in 2008

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

One of Taylor Swift’s famous exes has responded to a diss track thought to be about him.

Joe Jonas, who dated Swift for a brief period in 2008, recently responded to a TikTok comment quoting the Blank Space crooner's lyric.

On April 22, Jonas posted a video of himself, paired with a voiceover analyzing his social media presence. The video praised the singer for staying relevant and maintaining a strong connection with fans.

He captioned the post, “Desiring to be top of mind xoxo.”

However, a fan commented under the video, writing, “so dignified in his well pressed suit.”

The line was from Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine, which was released in 2021 as part of her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

While the song is famously known as a nod towards Jonas, he replied with a comment, “Thanks for noticing.”

This response has sparked speculation online. With fans believing that Jonas knowingly acknowledged the lyric, as per Marie Claire.

