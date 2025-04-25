Tucker Wetmore releases his first debut album 'What Not To'

Tucker Wetmore has dropped his new album at the age of 25

Tucker Wetmore recently got candid and opened up about his first new album, What Not To.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 25-year-old American singer-songwriter who has released his debut album, What Not To, today, on April 25, 2025, said, "This time last year, I wasn't even touring.”

Wetmore, who rose to fame in Nashville with his songs Wine into Whiskey and Wind Up Missin' You in 2023, added, “My songs were doing pretty good, but then when I first started touring? I mean, if you would have told me all of this a year ago, I wouldn't believe you. Absolutely not."

Notably, against all odds, the Washington native has become popular in his early 20s when it takes 10 years to become popular and release a debut album in a place like Nashville.

Wetmore, who is now being compared with top-notch artists such as Morgan Wallen, wants to stamp his greatness with What Not To in country music.

He stated, "Morgan's a fantastic artist. I'm a huge fan of his work, and I’m getting compared to arguably one of the biggest artists, if not the biggest artist in the world, but at the end of the day I'm not trying to be anybody else.”

"I try to stand out. I ain’t trying to say anything like nobody else, I ain’t trying to dress like nobody else, walk like nobody else. I've got my own walk to do. That's a fact of the matter, but I think once this album comes out, people will realize, 'Oh, no. This guy really is just a kid from Washington who likes to make music.'" Wetmore noted.