Will Forte opens up about parenting advice his 'The Four Seasons' costars shared

Will Forte gets honest about being a dad to two little girls at 54

Will Forte recently shared the parenting advice he received from one of his The Four Seasons castmates.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the New York premiere for his latest comedy series, The Four Seasons, on Thursday, April 24, the 54-year-old American comedian and actor talked about being a father to two little girls, Cecilia, 2½, and Zoe, 4, whom he shares with wife Olivia Modling.

Forte said, “First of all, it's been so fun. I'm kind of old man dad. My kids are 4 and 2½, so to share... I've always known [Tina Fey's] kids, and to get to share my family with her was a really special thing.”

The Saturday Night Live alum was asked if Tina Fey, who is portraying Kate in the forthcoming comedy miniseries, gave him any parenting advice, as she is the mother of two daughters, Alice, 19, and Penelope, 13.

Responding to the question, Forte recalled that the entire cast of The Four Seasons who have kids were “chiming in” with kids.

"There were so many great people on this cast. Everyone has kids. Steve [Carell] gave me a bunch of great advice, [and] Kerri [Kenney-Silver]. Everyone with kids was chiming in,” The Last Man on Earth star noted.

For the unversed, the upcoming series, which is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name, also starring Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen.

It is pertinent to mention that The Four Season is set to premiere on May 1, 2025, on Netflix.