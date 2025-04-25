Prince William, Kate Middleton 'clear' on how they'll rule the throne

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans as King and Queen revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s future plans about their role as King and Queen are revealed.

Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales have opened up about what it will be like when William and Kate become King and Queen.

As reported by The Times, Kate is “clear” about being a “supportive” Queen alongside King William.

The source stated that Kate will act as “a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal.”

It has been reported that Kate is “allergic to any PR gimmicks” and she will choose her own approach. As inspired by how Prince Philip supported Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign.

Meanwhile, Prince William is also working to reshape his role. Insiders claimed that he just wants to move away from “ribbon-cutting” and focus on meaningful projects, like his Homewards campaign and more.

Prince William is said to be inspired by Princess Diana and hopes to create real change during his reign.

It is worth mentioning that the future King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this week.