'Prince William was reluctant to go to Rome'

King Charles sent his brother Edward to attend the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter because his son, Prince William, wasn't keen on going, according to a gossip column in a British newspaper.

"It seems he was equally reluctant to obey the order to go to Rome on Saturday until his father pulled rank. Surely it had nothing to do with his beloved Aston Villa playing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley?," the column read.

The claim made in the article could not be independently confirmed but it has been widely circulated by William's critics among the royal fans.

Prince William will fly to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, according to the Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales on Thursday returned to royal duties after a Spring break.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the couple's three children spent their Easter break in the family's country home in Norfolk.

The future king will not be accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, during his visit to Rome.



