 
Geo News

'Prince William was reluctant to go to Rome'

The Prince of Wales will fly to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Prince William was reluctant to go to Rome

King Charles sent his brother Edward to attend the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter because his son, Prince William, wasn't keen on going, according to a gossip column in a British newspaper.

"It seems he was equally reluctant to obey the order to go to Rome on Saturday until his father pulled rank. Surely it had nothing to do with his beloved Aston Villa playing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley?," the column read.

The claim made in the article could not be independently confirmed but it has been widely circulated by William's critics among the royal fans.

Prince William will fly to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, according to the Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales on Thursday returned to royal duties after a Spring break.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the couple's three children spent their Easter break in the family's country home in Norfolk.

The future king will not be accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, during his visit to Rome.


Olivia Rodrigo names her role model
Olivia Rodrigo names her role model
Royal House releases new video of Crown Princess
Royal House releases new video of Crown Princess
Prince Harry to visit Justin Bieber after singer brings up Diana's death?
Prince Harry to visit Justin Bieber after singer brings up Diana's death?
Will Forte opens up about parenting advice his 'The Four Seasons' costars shared
Will Forte opens up about parenting advice his 'The Four Seasons' costars shared
Taylor Swift takes ‘The Tortured Poets Department' to new heights
Taylor Swift takes ‘The Tortured Poets Department' to new heights
Prince William plans to erase Prince Andrew from royal life once he's King video
Prince William plans to erase Prince Andrew from royal life once he's King
Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Meghan Markle's Instagram empire grows
Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song
Linkin Park treats fans to new ‘From Zero' deluxe song