'Mom-of-four' Ciara answers if baby 'Cinco' is coming anytime soon

Ciara reveals when she'd try for baby no. 5 with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara has certainly given a thought to extending her family with husband Russell Wilson but it's not materialising in the near future.

The singer, 39, was speaking to the press during the Uber x Delta partnership event on Thursday when the conversation shifted to her family plans.

"We going to have Cinco at the right time," she answered People Magazine, referring to the baby her husband has nicknamed Cinco amid his hilarious online campaign for baby no. 5.

She continued, "Will Cinco come? Without a doubt, but we will see where time takes us and leads us. But right now Mama dropping it like it's hot a little bit."

Ciara is already mom to Amora, 16 months, Win, 4, and Sienna, 7, whom she welcomed with her husband Wilson. She also has a son Future Zahir, 10, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Earlier this week, the mom of four addressed her husband's online campaign to have another baby.

“Let me tell you, someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now, okay. Because he needs to stop,” Ciara told Access Hollywood.

“Listen, Amora came out and he start talking about Cinco? I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful. Do you know what I just went through right now with this?’ No, but he is so funny. He’s got a great campaign going, I’m not gonna lie,” she continued.

In response to the correspondent pointing out that people are joining her husband’s side, Ciara agreed and added, “Yeah, the people are following Rus. They all team Rus, like wait y’all not gone have like a little love and sympathy for my ovaries over here [and] for my uterus?"

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in 2016 a year after first meeting him.