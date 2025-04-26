Pete Davidson reveals what he, pal Machine Gun Kelly always hear when people meet them

Pete Davidson gets honest about 'most common remark' he receives

Pete Davidson confessed he is proud of being real, despite often being misunderstood by the public.

In a recent chat with People, the 31-year-old comedian shared his experience of meeting people for the first time and giving him remarks on his first impression.

"The most common remark I get when people who don't know me meet me is they're like, 'Oh, you're actually pretty cool'. And I'm like, 'What the f*** did you ... What were you thinking?' " Davidson said of the comments.

Davidson further shared that he is not the only one to receive compliments but his longtime pal Machine Gun Kelly also goes through the same encounters.

"Me and Colson, my best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, Colson, we get that same comment," Davidson detailed. "And we just talk about it, like, 'What the f*** do people... What are they thinking?' "

"'You're actually not the worst,' the Bupkis actor laughs off the remarks

"'Thank you!' " he replied in a satiric way.

Even though they're entertainers, Davidson says he and MGK are proud of how real they are in everyday life which is why they’re confused by how people often get the wrong idea about them.

"I don't get it because we're us," Davidson clearly said, reiterating, "So we don't see it."