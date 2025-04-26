Demi Moore reflects on past year after acting comeback: 'Extraordinary'

Photo: Demi Moore talks about her experience post 'The Substance' release

Demi Moore recently shared two cents on her recent project, The Substance.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, she discussed “what the past year has been like for” her after her work premiered at Cannes 2024.

“As somebody put it to me, it’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments,” she began.

The Substance actress went on to address, “But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience,” and reasoned, “Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film.”

“And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.

Elsewhere in the interview, she explained why she thinks that the flick resonated with a wider segment of audience.

“I think there’s an aspect that we all have experienced, which is compare and despair. And it isn’t necessarily just about our outsides,” Demi also addressed.

“It’s that harsh, self-critical judgment. And everyone who’s in the public eye does face a little more judgment and harsher external criticism,” the mother of three declared.

Before signing off from the chat, she remarked, “I think the thing that was so relatable is really that violence we can have against ourselves.”

For those unversed, the flick in discussion features Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading actress, who injects herself with a mysterious serum in order to defy age.