 
Geo News

Vanna White speaks out on bond with Pat Sajak after his ‘Wheel of Fortune' exit

Pat Sajak announced his departure from the game show 'Wheel of Fortune' in 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Vanna White opens up about her lasting connection with Pat Sajak
Vanna White opens up about her lasting connection with Pat Sajak

Vanna White has given an update on her relationship with Pat Sajak following his exit from the game show, Wheel of Fortune, in 2024.

In a new interview with TV Insider, the 68-year-old host revealed that she and Pat are still friends.

“I still see him!” she said, “We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

“It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” Vanna explained of their friendship. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable."

Taking about Pat’s departure from the game show, the TV host said, “It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held. It was ending an unbelievable era!”

In the interview, Vanna also praised her new co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

“Ryan did his homework,” she said. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed.

 "He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could—ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in—he’s not trying to prove anything," added Vanna.

'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva's cause of death revealed
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva's cause of death revealed
Real Reason why Katy Perry isn't addressing backlash over space trip
Real Reason why Katy Perry isn't addressing backlash over space trip
Chappell Roan reveals her feminine rage song
Chappell Roan reveals her feminine rage song
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares ‘simple' secret behind her successful marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares ‘simple' secret behind her successful marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.
Dorit Kemsley files for divorce after Paul's photos with mystery woman surfaces
Dorit Kemsley files for divorce after Paul's photos with mystery woman surfaces
Richard Gere gets candid about 'happy wife' life in Spain
Richard Gere gets candid about 'happy wife' life in Spain
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer defends rapper's bold lifestyle in pre-trial hearing
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer defends rapper's bold lifestyle in pre-trial hearing
Gayle King recalls Oprah Winfrey's surprising reaction to Blue Origin space flight
Gayle King recalls Oprah Winfrey's surprising reaction to Blue Origin space flight