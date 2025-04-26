Vanna White speaks out on bond with Pat Sajak after his ‘Wheel of Fortune' exit

Vanna White opens up about her lasting connection with Pat Sajak

Vanna White has given an update on her relationship with Pat Sajak following his exit from the game show, Wheel of Fortune, in 2024.

In a new interview with TV Insider, the 68-year-old host revealed that she and Pat are still friends.

“I still see him!” she said, “We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

“It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” Vanna explained of their friendship. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable."

Taking about Pat’s departure from the game show, the TV host said, “It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held. It was ending an unbelievable era!”

In the interview, Vanna also praised her new co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

“Ryan did his homework,” she said. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed.

"He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could—ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in—he’s not trying to prove anything," added Vanna.