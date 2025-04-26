Meghan Markle 'shocked' about how 'bully' image followed her to US

Meghan Markle 'shocked' over negative response of US audiences to projects

Meghan Markle's reputation as a bully has followed her to America after her exit from the U.K. in 2020.

According to a royal expert, Meghan isn’t liked in America, and the articles being written about her clearly showcase that sentiment.

"Her popularity in America is better than in the U.K.– but it's not what it should be," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Radar Online.

"What you've got are articles after articles in the American magazines that were extremely against her – and that is very unusual in the American press. And the bullying allegations have resurfaced, and I think that was a blow to her image," he added.

Adding to claims of bullying done by Meghan, a source remarked, "Everyone's terrified of Meghan.”

"She belittles people. She doesn't take advice,” they added.

The tipster also claimed that Prince Harry may not be a bully like his wife, but his adoration for her enables her behavior.

“They're both poor decision-makers. They change their minds frequently,” the tipster claimed of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Harry is a very, very charming person – no airs at all – but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible," the mole said of the father-of-two.

Another source even claimed that Meghan considers herself "God's gift to the world" and is surprised by how her projects since leaving the royal family haven’t been an ultimate success.