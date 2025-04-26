Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame

Yanic Truesdale reflects on the impact of 'Gimore Girls' after years

Yanic Truesdale, best known as Michel Gerard from Gilmore Girls, opened up about the love he receives from fans “every day.”

The 55-year-old Canadian-American actor conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of his new series, Étoile, on Tuesday, April 15, at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Truesdale, who played the role of concierge in all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, revealed he gets stopped by fans on the street to discuss the show, especially his character, Gerard.

He said, “Every day. All the time. 40 times a day. People were waiting in front of my hotel today, and I was like, ‘How do they know I live here?’”

However, the Les Mecs star does not get bothered by the intrusion, as he quipped, “It's great, because you don't get so many parts that have such an impact on people 25 years later. I'm not going to fight it. I'm Michel, and it's okay.”

For the unversed, in Gilmore Girls, Gerard was the concierge and assistant manager at the Stars Hollow Independence Inn.

In the Inn, where Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie was the chef, he worked there with Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham.

Notably, after some time, Lorelai and Sookie purchase Dragonfly Inn and Gerard also becomes part of their team.