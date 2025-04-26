 
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail

David Beckham and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Victoria Beckham roasts David over his gardening look

Victoria Beckham playfully teases David Beckham over his gardening clothes.

On Friday, David posted a sweet video on Instagram where he is seen picking some white radishes from their backyard.

The video captured by Victoria, showed David dressed in a grey t-shirt, shorts, nude colour socks, white sneakers, and an orange beanie.

In the video, the former Football star said, “I think the radishes might be ready.”

However, Victoria playfully tells her husband, “You look nice,” to which David jokingly responded, “I look nice? No, I look a state.”

“You know you're married to a fashion icon, right?” Victoria added. David playfully noted, “Am I? You look like one” as the couple continue to tease each other.

In the caption, the InterMiami owner wrote, “Radish Alert.” He also made a surprising revelation that Victoria ate 5 radishes, saying, “My wife's hilarious. She just ate 5 of my radishes, once washed of course.”

It is worth mentioning that David Beckham and Victoria often share sweet moments on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, are parents to four children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.

