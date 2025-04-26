Who is Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Virgina Giuffre, one of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers, has committed suicide, her family said on Friday.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the family statement said. "Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

Giuffre, 41, died in Western Australia state, where she had been living for several years.

Raised primarily in Florida, Giuffre had a troubled childhood. She said she was abused by a family friend, triggering a downward spiral that led to her living on the streets for a time as a teenager.

She was attempting to rebuild her life when she met Maxwell, Epstein’s close confidant.

Maxwell groomed her to be sexually abused by Epstein, and that abuse continued from 1999 to 2002, according to Giuffre.

Giuffre also alleged that Epstein trafficked her to his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Western Australia state police said they received a report late on Friday local time that a 41-year-old woman, whom they did not name, died at a residence in Neergabby, a rural area on Perth's outskirts. Police said first aid was attempted to no avail and that foul play was not suspected.

Giuffre was one of the first people to call for criminal prosecution against Epstein, which he eventually faced. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019. Authorities say he committed suicide a few weeks later while imprisoned in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.