Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'

Joshua Jackson pulls back the curtain on his 'Dawson’s Creek' audition

Joshua Jackson recently got candid and linked his Dawson’s Creek audition to The Hunger Games.

The 46-year-old Canadian-American actor appeared on the Dinner’s Ob Me podcast and reflected on his role of Pacey Witter, Dawson’s wisecracking fast friend and revealed that he also gave an audition for the main character in The WB drama.

Jackson said, “I think I had, like, nine auditions for — I think first for Pacey, then for Dawson, then back to Pacey. And then when I made it to the final, final, final thing, they take you to the Warner Bros. ranch.”

He added, “In that room are 35 potential kids who are now, like, put into this Hunger Games moment. And you spend literally the entire day getting called in groups, right, like, ‘Okay, you two. You four.’ Getting taken back to the room, you audition, and then you come out, and…four people are just gone. And then two people are gone.”

The Doctor Odyssey star went on to recall that during the final round of auditions, he came back from the washroom and how each contender and WB executive was looking at him.

Jackson remembered, “The final cut down, I used the washroom, and I hear the gong go off. I come out of the toilet and now every executive from the WB has come from every office everywhere and is just standing there, staring at me and James and Katie and Michelle, as we’re like, ‘Oh, this is where they eat us, I guess. This is where they put us in the pot.’”

“And they’re like, ‘Congratulations, you just got the job!’ I don’t even think I knew which role it was that I finally auditioned for,” he recounted.

For the unversed, Jackson played Witter in six seasons of Dawson’s Creek with Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, and Katie Holmes.

It is pertinent to mention that Dawson’s Creek debuted in 1998 and aired its final episode on May 14, 2003, on The WB.