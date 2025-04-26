Meghan Markle faces big disappointment after 'TIME100' appearance

Meghan Markle faces major blow as podcast falls off charts

Meghan Markle has faced a major blow after making headlines with her TIME100 appearance alongside Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, released its third episode on Tuesday.

However, The Sun has reported that Meghan’s podcast has fallen out of the Spotify Top 100 lists in both the UK and the US.

Moreover, the latest episode of the podcast also failed to secure a spot on Apple’s Top 200 chart.

As per the outlet, Spotify users in the UK “favour Sleep Cove’s offering, Guided Sleep Meditation & Sleep Hypnosis, which was ranked 79th yesterday.”

For those unaware, the podcast Confessions of a Female Founder showcases Meghan engaging in conversations with her friends and fellow female entrepreneurs. The former Suits star, who also released her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, has opened up about her personal struggles in the podcast.

It is worth mentioning that this comes just days after Meghan Markle participated in the conversation at TIME 100 Summit.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Harry.