Tina Knowles almost gave up writing her memoir Matriarch due to THIS reason

Tina Knowles drops bombshell about her memoir 'Matriarch'

Tina Knowles recently revealed she did not write the memoir, Matriarch, in order to protect her children.

In a talk with PEOPLE for this week’s World’s Most Beautiful, Beyonce’s mother confessed she initially “didn’t want to write a book because I thought [people] only want to know all my kids’ business. They’re not going to be interested in me.”

Knowles went on to quip that she “lived this incredible life, and you really don’t realize it until you start writing everything down.”

The 71-year-old American businesswoman started writing almost 12 years ago to record her own story.

She explained, "I started, probably about 12 years ago, just recording my story, which I think everyone should do, for my great grandchildren, because for some reason, I just started thinking about the fact that I never met my grandparents and the history that I gathered for my mom.”

Knowles noted, "I wish that I would have asked her more. I wish I would have investigated more.”

In addition, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's mother shared that her book was not originally “supposed to be a memoir. I was going to do a behind-the-scenes type thing with Destiny's Child and just with the entertainment industry.”

"And when I started telling the story and listening back to what I had recorded, I was like, it's time to do a memoir, because I want to leave that legacy for my kids. But I also want to encourage young people and older people to go and record their parents and get those stories,” Knowles shared.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the memoir, Matriarch, came out on April 22, 2025.