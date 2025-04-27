‘Stranger Things' star recalls excitement of meeting Millie Bobby Brown first time

Matthew Modine on meeting ‘Stranger Things’ costar Millie Bobby Brown first time

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine has reflected on first interaction with co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actor recalled that he first met Millie, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, when she was 11-year-old.

Matthew, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things said, “The first day that I met Millie ... she was 11 years old.

“And she was sitting in the little cell [for her character], and everyone was so excited about her, and they were so excited to introduce me to work with her,” the actor said.

He went on to add, “And she was just so magical and professional and mature and a child, it was … you know, you know that thing they always say, ‘She's got it’?” Matthew added.

Matthew added, “When she was 11 years old, I went, ‘Wow, this little girl's got it.”

It is worth mentioning that Millie Bobby Brown was cast in the main role of the Netflix series in 2016.

Notably, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year.