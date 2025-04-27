Meghan Markle dragged for looking ‘ridiculous' with ventures

Meghan Markle is called out for announcing new projects frequently.



The Duchess of Sussex who released her lifestyle brand this year, jumped in to announce her Netflix show on cooking before releasing a podcast on women empowerment.

With all in yer arsenal, Meghan has earned a reputation of an impulsive businesswoman.

Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, tells Telegraph: "Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost. I think Harry’s a talent that’s worth more than that. I hope he gets a life back."

This comes as a Daily Mail source noted: "No one's picking up the phone. The show is not landing."

The source added: "There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."