Dove Cameron credits 'Descendants' movies for her growth

Dove Cameron reflects on her experience of working in 'Descendants' movies

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

'Descendants' star Dove Cameron reflects on franchise after 10 years

Dove Cameron has reflected on her Descendants role after ten years.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress and singer credited the franchise for her growth.

The actress said, “[Making the movies] always felt like summer camp because we went away to do training for a month before filming started.”

“And it was so — we were all so young — and we were all so green, and we made these very close friendships and bonds at a time in which most people are doing that with friends at school,” she added.

“And I know that a lot of Disney stars say that, but it truly felt magical, and it felt untouched and it felt like we were so present. It was this thing that can't ever be replicated.”

Dove went on to say that Descendants “definitely made me who I am,” adding, “It trained me to be an incredibly hard worker because those films — even though they're children's films — they were so hard to make, they were so hard to make.”

After all these years, Dove said that she would still “go back and be like, wow, this is f------ hard.”

“But it's a joy. We were safe. We were surrounded by people who wanted us to win, and we were there to explore and make mistakes, and it was just an invaluable experience. I really look back on those three summers [...] as some of the most formative in my learning how to be a professional,” Dove Cameron added.

