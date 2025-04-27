Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘live in their own cage,' says pal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one of the most genuine couples out there, says an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heaped praises on their humility as renowned chef José Andrés snubs hate speech against the duo.

Speaking at City Harvest Presents the 2025 Gala, the chef told Page Six: “They’re friends.”

“I can only talk about the good things that they do.”

He then branded both Meghan and Harry “as an amazing couple,” noting that “they could be in their own cave and do nothing”

“When they were in LA during the fires, they were genuinely in the fires,” he told the outlet. “When the cameras were not rolling, they were there listening to people, and they made them feel like the most important person in the world.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.