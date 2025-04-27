Emma Mackey lands major role in Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia'

Emma Mackey's role in upcoming ‘Narnia’ revealed

Emma Mackey is being cast as the White Witch in the upcoming Narnia film.

Netflix is backing the adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy novels, which will be helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Mackey's casting as the evil spellcaster marks her reunion with Gerwig after their previous project together grossed a billion dollars.

Previously, reports suggested that Charli XCX was being tipped for the role but they did not turn out to be the final word.

While the project is in its nascent casting stages, the 29-year-old Mackey is said to star alongside Meryl Streep, who is in talks to play Aslan, the talking lion.

The upcoming Narnia is also believed to get a two-week theatrical run when it releases in late 2026 after Gerwig's said negotiation with Netflix.

Mackey, who played the lead role in Sex Education, is also in production on J.J. Abrams’ untitled feature for Warners, starring alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She is expected to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the unveiling of Alpha, in which she has a supporting role.

The actress also plays the titular lead in Ella McCay, James L. Brooks’ all-star comedy that will open theatrically December 12.