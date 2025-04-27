Spice Girl Mel B reveals how she ended up in the band

'Spice Girls' alum Mel B reveals how her journey started

Mel B recently took a trip down her memory lane to share how she ended up with Spice Girls.

The 49-year-old pop star's journey began with a "passion for performance" that she found during a cheap class in her hometown of Leeds.

"Like I say I've grown up being very honest and telling it as it is, which served me well both as a Spice Girl and as a judge on shows from America's Got Talent to Masked Singer in Australia and X-Factor in the UK," the 90s pop star began in her recent interview with Living Yorkshire Magazine.

She continued, "As a hyperactive seven-year-old I was taught dance in a local community centre by Jean Pearce. Lessons cost about 50 pence as my parents would not have been able to afford it otherwise."

Mel B, who was also in her first-ever intake for the Northern School of Contemporary Dance at the time, first found that "passion for performance" in the cheap dance classes.

"I would probably never have been in the Spice Girls had it not been for lovely Jean," Mel B said, referring to her dance instructor.

The I Want You Back songstress has now moved back to Yorkshire where she lives on a farm, which she also spoke of fondly.

"I now live on a farm way out in the countryside, and I wake up every day with my goats, my hens, my ducks, and my three dogs and spend as much time as I can outside because it is just beautiful - you cannot beat a Yorkshire view," she shared with the publication.

Mel B, who shot to global fame as a member of the world's best-selling girl group in the late 1990s alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, hinted earlier this month that a reunion is on the cards for the 30th anniversary of their first hit single.

“Organising my pics and it’s all spice girls maybe it’s time to do it all over again?” she wrote along with a montage of her various "Scary Spice" looks.