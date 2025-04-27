Jessie J reveals how she coped with devastating miscarriage

Jessie J explains how work saved her after tragic miscarriage

Jessie J is opening up about a tragic miscarriage she had four years ago right after announcing her pregnancy.

The pop star, 37, now recalls how she used her work as a coping mechanism soon after her loss.

Even though the Domino singer welcomed a healthy baby boy in May 2023, she remembers the time after the miscarriage as "the saddest, loneliest time."

In a recent interview with Elle, the former coach on The Voice shared that her sister went to Los Angeles to be with her while she pushed through the pain to carry on with her singing commitments.

"I’d booked this acoustic residency, six back-to-back shows and I still wanted to do the show." She said she doesn't regret the shows, but is still unable to work out if she enjoyed playing them," Jessie told the publication.

"I realised there’s an element to this life that makes you feel not quite human. That’s a whole play on words in No Secrets. 'I chose the spotlight.' That instinct—to push through, to share—runs deep," she added.

Jessie and her partner Chanan Colman, who she began dating in 2021 only weeks after her miscarriage, later welcomed a son Sky in May 2023.