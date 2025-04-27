King Charles finally breaks silence on Prince William's participation at funeral of pope

King Charles has finally opened up about Prince William’s participation at the funeral of Pope Francis after the monarch missed the service.

Prince William represented the king and the royal family at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

William attended the service "on behalf" of King Charles III, in a decision in keeping with modern tradition.

Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, represented his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005.

Later, King Charles shared a video of Vatican News on X, which was posted with caption, “Pope Francis' coffin has been entombed.”

The video captured the large crowds who had spent the day honouring the late Pope.

Commenting on the post, King Charles tweeted, “Earlier today, The Prince of Wales attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on behalf of The King.”

As per the AFP, hundreds of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter´s Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis, "pope among the people" and the Catholic Church´s first Latin American leader.