Pete Davidson makes shock revelation about tattoo removal: 'Burning off a layer'

Photo: Pete Davidson explains painful process of tattoo removal: ‘Your arm on a grill’

Pete Davidson recently made a surprising disclosure about his extensive tattoo removal.

In a new interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum shared why he wants to remove his body art, comprising of around 200 tattoos.

“I started during Covid in 2020 and it’s gonna take me another 10 years. My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone,” he began.

Dishing more details about the remaining work, the comedian asserted, “But I still have to do my torso and back. It was really just because I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Regarding his decision to undergo the lengthy process of removing these tattoos, Pete declared that it took him a lot of courage to proceed with it and described the experience in vivid and painful terms.

"From the sounds of it, the tattoo removal process isn’t for the pain-adverse or faint-of-heart, as the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian described it as “like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer."

Pete went on to acknowledge the financial burden by stating, “It’s a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose.””

“I’ve already spent like $200K [around £150K] and I’m like 30% done. So, like, it’s gonna suck,” he revealed in conclusion and remarked, “Now that I’ve said [the tattoo remover’s] name, though, he’s a little nicer, for sure.”