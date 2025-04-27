Tom Holland thinking of eloping with Zendaya amid wedding delay: Source

Photo: Real reason behind Zendaya, Tom Holland wedding delay laid bare

Tom Holland and Zendaya were previously reported to be tying the knot this year.

As fans will be aware, the lovebirds sparked engagement rumours earlier this when Zendaya was seen flashing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

They had confirmed their relationship in 2021 after they were seen sharing a smooch.

However, a new report of Heat Magazine established that the couple have been unable to agree on suitable marriage date due to the actress’ busy schedule.

A source close to the couple began the tip by stating, “If Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that.”

The spy also said of the Disney star, “She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration.”

They remarked in conclusion, “They both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year, but there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026.”