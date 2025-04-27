David Beckham secretly freaking out about THIS thing: Report

Photo: David Beckham expresses uneasiness over natural process: Source

David Beckham is reportedly afraid of turning a new leaf in his life.

As fans will be aware, the former England footballer will turn 50 on 2nd May 2025.

However, a new report of Heat Magazine reported that he has been experiencing private apprehension about his age.

Spilling more details on the matter, a source told the outlet, “David has been secretly freaking out about turning 50.”

In addition to this, the source stated that contrary to his public declarations David is not immune to the common anxieties associated with aging.

“Publicly, he’s said he’s not bothered in the slightest, but the truth is he has the same uneasiness about ageing as most of us do. It’s only natural,” the spy remarked in conclusion of this topic.

Seemingly, David has been trying to divert his mind from such fears by keeping his family close.

A previous report of The Sun revealed about David, “What he actually really loves, and wants more than anything, is some quiet time with Victoria and their kids away from it all.”

“That’s the thing he's looking forward to most,” a different source remarked.

Conclusively, the source dished about David’s birthday plan and shared that it will take place “somewhere in Europe” and the whole event is being planned as a “surprise” for David.