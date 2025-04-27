Jeremy Renner recalls a split second that nearly killed him

Jeremy Renner recalls 'tiny but monumental slip of mind' that changed his life forever

Jeremy Renner recently recalled how a “tiny but monumental slip of mind” led to the devastating snowplough accident.

The excerpt from his upcoming memoir published in The Times of London newspaper, in which the 54-year-old American actor revealed how he and his nephew Alex were working to clear the snow from outside of his Lake Tahoe residence on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Renner, who was driving his large snowcat, shared that his nephew was surrounded by the danger of being crushed by the vehicle while clearing the snow.

He recalled, “Before exiting the driver’s cab! — Apply parking brake,” the manual says.

However, the Oscar-nominated actor neither engaged the parking brake nor disengaged the steel tracks and in that moment, a tiny but monumental slip of the mind changed the course of my life for good.

“My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of control. In that split second I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing. I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down on to the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open,” he recounted.

“There came terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanised steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack,” The Avengers star noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that as a result of that accident, Renner’s more than 38 bones broke and he ended up receiving life-saving care first in a hospital in nearby Reno and later at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.