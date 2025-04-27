David Tennant responds to J.K. Rowling's views on 'woman' definition ruling

David Tennant reacts to J.K. Rowling’s comments over 'woman' definition ruling

Harry Potter star David Tennant has shared his honest opinion about author J.K. Rowling’s views on trans women.

After the UK’s Supreme Court decreed last week that the word “woman” will hereby refer to biological female adults only, which means trans women won’t legally be considered women.

Rowling hailed the decision and also donated £70,000 to Women Scotland, the group which had brought the case years ago.

The author received serious backlash online from trans rights supporters after she hailed the decision on social media profiles.

Tennant, who played Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, has responded to Rowling’s comments.

While appearing on ITV’s show The Assembly, Tennant said: “JK Rowling is a wonderful author who’s created brilliant stories, and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all as a society, just let people be. Just get out of people’s way.”

Tennant recalled: “When I was a teenager, there was this thing that Mrs Thatcher’s government introduced called section 28, which was about stopping the promotion of homosexuality in school, which was a weird umbrella term, which was basically saying it was illegal to talk about being gay in school, or to suggest that that might be a normal way of behaving.”

“We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say, and I think the way the trans community is being demonised and othered is exactly the same. It’s become this kind of political football,” David Tennant added.