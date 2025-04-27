Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise's skills are brutally 'underestimated'

Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise deserves much more for his skills

Kenneth Branagh has come up with shocking remarks about his co-star Tom Cruise’s fame as an actor.

For the unversed, Cruise is widely recognised as “the last great movie star” and “the man who saved the film industry” during lockdown.

He has been honoured with a BFI Fellowship, which is the British Film Institute’s highest award for an actor and producer for his contributions to the UK film industry.

The 64-year-old actor and producer has contributed millions of pounds to the UK’s film industry through his movies, from Eyes Wide Shut to the Mission: Impossible blockbusters, in his career spanning over four decades.

While conversing with The Times of London newspaper, Branagh, British actor and filmmaker, who worked with Cruise in the 2008 movieValkyrie, said, “If he ever tires of wowing the world with action, he’s going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star.”

The 64-year-old added, “What he’s done with Mission and Top Gun is unique — cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor — for whom a golden age of performance beckons.”

Branagh went on to share that the Top Gun: Maverick star has spent several evenings in a traditionally British pub, where he receives respect from people but they do not make a big fuss.

“He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He’s a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious,” he concluded.