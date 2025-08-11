Kunal Nayyar recalls first reaction to Raj's hideous 'Big Bang Theory' outfits

 
Kunal Nayyar is still not over the fashion disaster that his Big Bang Theory character Raj Koothrappali's outfits were.

During an appearance on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Kunal shared his first reaction to seeing Raj’s’ wardrobe.

He said, "I was like, 'Oh man, I'm gonna have to wear this?'"

He added, "I love fashion, to be honest. It's one of my favorite things. And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna have to wear these clothes.'"

The hit sitcom followed astrophysicist Raj, his best friend Howard Wollowitz (Simon Helberg), and their friends Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

Raj’s wardrobe usually featured a sweater vest, a button-down shirt with an oversized collar, and zip-up athletic jacket. 

Kunal admitted that the dressing added to the character’s narrative, but that he still struggles to wear anything even remotely similar to what Raj wore.

"It's very apropos to the character, obviously," he said. "If you watch what I wore that entire show, it's ridiculously hideous, but also ridiculously good for the character."

"Me, as Kunal, having to wear those clothes every day, those cargo pants — you know, it's ruined for me," he said.

"I can't wear clothes — like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that look like Raj's sweaters that are in fashion now. I can't wear that stuff," he added.

Kunal Nayyar played Raj in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. 

