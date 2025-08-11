Hulk Hogan's family drama ignites as daughter Brooke draws hard line

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke stands her ground amid family drama

Hulk Hogan’s family is facing turmoil as his daughter Brooke Hogan reportedly lashes out over inheritance war rumours.

Per Radar Online, the 37-year-old American TV personality and singer has given a strong warning to her late father’s close circle over claims about her inheritance, saying, “They better grab their best lawyers because I'm ready to go."

In a heated interview after the wrestling legend star’s death due to a heart attack at the age of 71 on July 24, 2025, Brooke called the claims “blatantly false information.”

The L.A. Slasher star, who did not attend her Hulk's funeral, strongly denied the claims that she is trying to get any inheritance and urged people to stop spreading rumours.

However, insiders stated a fight is about to start in Hogan’s family that might get serious.

Brooke turned furious over accusations that she is money-hungry over the WrestleMania 31 star’s estate and quipped, “This is ridiculous that it's gone to this point of this war of words… leave him alone, leave me alone and let the poor man go to heaven. Stop coming after me. I'm not the one you want to come after.”

"I have my own job, my husband has a job, and we do not have any money coming in from my father since I was 18 years old,” she noted.

"I just know how my family is, and I've seen how certain members of my family go after money,” Brooke stated.

"Her comments have revealed growing tensions within the Bollea family, with insiders suggesting a legal battle could be looming,” the source shared.

"She's made clear she had reached a breaking point over what she described as a campaign of misinformation,” they added.