Dua Lipa MSG 2025 performance: Everything you need to know

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is set to bring her Radical Optimism Tour to Madison Square Garden on September 17, 18, 20 and 21, 2025, with each performance scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are currently available through official outlets.

The visit to the iconic New York venue marks a highlight of Lipa’s fall North American trek, following a summer of sold-out stadium dates abroad.

Sources confirm that each show will run approximately 90 to 120 minutes without intermission, offering a high-energy, non-stop experience.

The concerts are open to all ages, welcoming families and fans of every generation.

Madison Square Garden’s official schedule lists the four nights and showtimes, confirming the artist’s return to the city after her globally acclaimed album Radical Optimism tour launched earlier in 2025.

Audiences can expect a mix of hits, visually bold production and Lipa’s trademark dynamic performance style.