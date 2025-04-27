Ben Affleck wants to make movie with Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner to star in movie together?

Ben Affleck wants to turn his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner into a professional one.

Affleck and Garner already share an amicable dynamic co-parenting their three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, but the Oscar winner now wants her to star with him in a film.

Making such a film wouldn’t be hard for the Deep Water actor, as he can produce it under his Affleck's Artists Equity studio, with the help of his best pal Matt Damon.

"That friendship is going to make it very easy for Garner to work with Matt and Affleck's studio, and even get some of her own projects done. She has a special voice as a filmmaker, with a gift for romantic comedies and feel-good stuff, as opposed to the dramas and thrillers Ben and Matt usually make," a mole said, per Radar Online.

"Ben makes it clear how much affection and admiration he still has for Jen as a mom, an actress and even as a businesswoman,” said another mole. "She's good at just about everything and continues to be incredibly important to him.”

"For Jen, working with Ben's studio would be a no-brainer. Even if Ben blurs the boundaries between them, she knows where to draw the line,” they explained.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2015.