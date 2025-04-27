 
Geo News

Ben Affleck wants to make movie with Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck wants to make movie with Jennifer Garner?

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner to star in movie together?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner to star in movie together?

Ben Affleck wants to turn his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner into a professional one.

Affleck and Garner already share an amicable dynamic co-parenting their three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, but the Oscar winner now wants her to star with him in a film. 

Making such a film wouldn’t be hard for the Deep Water actor, as he can produce it under his Affleck's Artists Equity studio, with the help of his best pal Matt Damon.

"That friendship is going to make it very easy for Garner to work with Matt and Affleck's studio, and even get some of her own projects done. She has a special voice as a filmmaker, with a gift for romantic comedies and feel-good stuff, as opposed to the dramas and thrillers Ben and Matt usually make," a mole said, per Radar Online.

"Ben makes it clear how much affection and admiration he still has for Jen as a mom, an actress and even as a businesswoman,” said another mole. "She's good at just about everything and continues to be incredibly important to him.”

"For Jen, working with Ben's studio would be a no-brainer. Even if Ben blurs the boundaries between them, she knows where to draw the line,” they explained.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2015. 

Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise's skills are brutally 'underestimated'
Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise's skills are brutally 'underestimated'
Insider gets honest about Jon Bon Jovi's feelings towards Millie Bobby Brown
Insider gets honest about Jon Bon Jovi's feelings towards Millie Bobby Brown
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Virginia Giuffre's death
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Virginia Giuffre's death
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence after tragic attack in Vancouver
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence after tragic attack in Vancouver
Jeremy Renner recalls a split second that nearly killed him
Jeremy Renner recalls a split second that nearly killed him
Meghan Markle's always separating Prince Harry with her ‘kid in the candy store' vibe
Meghan Markle's always separating Prince Harry with her ‘kid in the candy store' vibe
David Tennant responds to J.K. Rowling's views on 'woman' definition ruling
David Tennant responds to J.K. Rowling's views on 'woman' definition ruling
John Lithgow gets honest about Roald Dahl's legacy
John Lithgow gets honest about Roald Dahl's legacy