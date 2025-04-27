Josh Holloway reveals how it was to reunite with 'Lost' creator for 'Duster'

Josh Holloway reunites with 'Lost' creator for 'Duster'

Josh Holloway has reunited with Lost creator J.J. Abrams for the new Max show Duster.

LaToya Morgan, who wrote and co-executive-produced The Walking Dead, is a co-creator on the show.

In a new interview, Josh gushed over the opportunity to reunite with Abrams in the 70s-themed show.

He told Variety: “Are you kidding me!? He called me up and asked if I had a minute, and the answer is ‘yes,’ always ‘yes.’ Whatever he is asking.”

“It was just so exciting to talk to him,” he recalled. “Then he told me about LaToya, and suddenly I am watching ‘Into the Badlands’ and going, ‘this girl knows what’s up.’ She brings this coolness to the table, and a different perspective than J.J.. Their combination is fantastic. They are so agile but not rigid, it moves the show forward in a way that is subtle but poignant, where the audience can really take it in and don’t even know exactly what happened.”

Recalling all the roadblocks in their way, he shared, “It was quite a journey, life does that to you sometimes. J.J. called me, then COVID happened. We were finally able to shoot it, and then there were a couple of regime changes within HBO, a couple of strikes, different pilots… [JJ] was like: ‘You know what? We are still going to do this.’”

“Our perseverance comes through in the show,” he added. “Usually with regime changes, they clean the slate a lot. I was proud every time we survived, because it meant they knew they had something good.”

Duster is set in the Southwest in 1972 and centers on the FBI’s first Black woman agent (Rachel Hilson) as she takes on a powerful criminal with the help of a getaway driver (Josh Holloway).