Katy Perry pays tribute to Pope Francis amid Blue Origin spaceflight drama

Katy Perry remembers Pope Francis amid spaceflight backlash

Katy Perry has paid tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral.

The legendary Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 with the funeral mass taking place on April 26 in St. Peter’s Square.

Following the funeral, Katy took to Instagram Stories and remembered the late legendary head of the Catholic Church.

Katy posted a black-and-white photo of herself with the Pope at the United to Cure conference on cancer research, which took place in April 2018 in Vatican city.

The picture captioned with, “Rest in Peace,” showed Katy holding Pope’s hand during the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that Katy had praised Pope in the past during her conversation with Vogue.

Katy Perry said at the time, “I’m such a big fan of Pope Francis. It’s a combination of compassion, humility, sternness and refusal. He is a rebel.”

Notably, Pope Francis, who was battling lung disease, received tributes from several A-list celebrities following his death.

This tribute comes amid backlash over Katy Perry’s recent trip to space.

The singer was among the six women who travelled to space by Blue Origin’s all-female space flight. However, she was brutally roasted after the flight from fans and fellow celebrities.