Machine Gun Kelly joins Jelly Roll in a shocking stage appearance

Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans by joining Jelly Roll during his headlining set at the Stagecoach country music festival on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old rapper, known for hits like Wild Boy, appeared in a fitted white T-shirt, showcasing his tattooed arms, paired with ripped blue and white jeans and white Converse sneakers.

While sporting a backwards cap, MGK seemed to be in high spirits just days after celebrating his birthday.

The performance came shortly after the artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, welcomed a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

The couple’s baby girl, born on March 27, is Fox’s fourth child and MGK’s second, alongside his 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship.

Moreover, Jelly Roll performed on the T-Mobile Main Stage and welcomed MGK during his energetic set.

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox ended their four-year relationship in November 2024, the pair appear to be amicably co-parenting, having recently been spotted grocery shopping together.

According to Daily Mail, Fox confirm she is focused on motherhood and has no plans to rekindle the romance.

Earlier this month, MGK announced their daughter's birth through a heartfelt black-and-white social media video showing the newborn’s tiny hands, writing, "She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed. 3/27/25."

According to insiders, Fox is reportedly "glowing" and embracing motherhood again, with friends noting they haven't seen her "this happy in years."