Steve Carell, Tina Fey reveal why it took them 15 years to become friends

Steve Carell and Tina Fey first worked together in 2010 film 'Date Night'

Steve Carell and Tina Fey starred opposite each other in the 2010 movie Date Night, but took a long time to become pals.

However, Steve and Tina are finally pals after working on Netflix's The Four Seasons together.

"Steve Carell and I made a whole movie together without ever breaking through to the other side because we’re both very shy," Fey told The Hollywood Reporter. "Without anyone to make us talk, he and I would both sit in polite silence. After working with this big group, I feel like Steve and I are actually all the way friends now."

Echoing her statement, The Office star said, "It only took 15 years for us to become super tight besties.”

He continued, "We had a great time together before, but we are super shy. This is about as gregarious as you will ever see me, right now, in this interview."

"So, the two of us, I think we're very similar in that we don't want to bug the other — it's like, 'I shouldn't text her, should I call her? No, she's got kids, and they're busy.' But she was thinking the same thing, and we're very protective of each other that way, I know she's got a lot going on. So, yeah, on this one we became buds. It was really fun, she's the best," he gushed.