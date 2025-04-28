 
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?

Kate Middleton to 'never' outshine Prince William

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Kate Middleton 'hugely influential' in royal family?

Kate Middleton reportedly holds a major influence behind the scenes.

As reported by The London Times, the Princess of Wales may support Prince William from the sidelines but she is “hugely influential” when it comes to key decisions and planning.

Royal biographer Penny Junor told the outlet, “She's never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen.”

Additionally, an insider said that the Princess of Wales is “hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making, and they approach it as a team.”

“Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and The King and Queen [Camilla], they're a good double act,” the source added.

The outlet noted that Kate Middleton acts as a “gatekeeper” as she ensures that Prince William “William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise.

