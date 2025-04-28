Prince Andrew return doors forever closed as assault victim dies

Prince Andrew has no way to return to his Royal duties after his sexual abuse victim dies.



Virginia Giuffre reportedly committed suicide at her farm in West Australia.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” her family said in a statement

This comes as source said of Andrew: “The door to a return is firmly closed.”

One insider told The Sun yesterday: “Any notion that the message or her bus crash story could somehow make her an unreliable witness has now disappeared. The door is firmly closed on any return.

Prince Andrew has largely been silent since the death was announced and also skipped his Saturday horse riding.