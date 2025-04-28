Prince Harry sincere plea amid ‘deep rooted' sense of justice

Prince Harry is serious about winning his legal battle against the Home Office.



The Duke of Sussex wants to win his rights to tax payer funded security because he has a deep rooted feeling of being wronged by the system.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "I think Harry is sincere when he says he wants his children to know and understand their heritage. And he has said publicly that he wants his father and his brother back in his life.

She adds: "But we now also know that this issue of security is like a red rag to a bull for Harry. He says it is more important than any of his other legal battles. He has a deep-rooted sense of injustice – he believes there was some kind of conspiracy to keep him 'trapped' within the Royal Family and to prevent him and his family from leaving the UK. And he seems intent on proving that to be the case."

This comes as Harry and wife Meghan Markle prepare for their eldest son, Prince Archie’s birthday.

She told OK!: "I’m sure Harry and Meghan will make his birthday magical and Meghan will obviously make it all very pretty and tasteful as well!"