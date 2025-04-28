 
Geo News

Prince Harry sincere plea amid ‘deep rooted' sense of justice

Prince Harry does not want to be wronged at by the Home Office

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Prince Harry is serious about winning his legal battle against the Home Office.

The Duke of Sussex wants to win his rights to tax payer funded security because he has a deep rooted feeling of being wronged by the system.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "I think Harry is sincere when he says he wants his children to know and understand their heritage. And he has said publicly that he wants his father and his brother back in his life.

She adds: "But we now also know that this issue of security is like a red rag to a bull for Harry. He says it is more important than any of his other legal battles. He has a deep-rooted sense of injustice – he believes there was some kind of conspiracy to keep him 'trapped' within the Royal Family and to prevent him and his family from leaving the UK. And he seems intent on proving that to be the case."

This comes as Harry and wife Meghan Markle prepare for their eldest son, Prince Archie’s birthday.

She told OK!: "I’m sure Harry and Meghan will make his birthday magical and Meghan will obviously make it all very pretty and tasteful as well!"

Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate? video
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate?
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King video
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals video
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?