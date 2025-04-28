Vogue Williams reveals shocking impact of body image

Vogue Williams admitted she has been struggling with disordered eating since her early modeling days.

In a recent chat on on the latest episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, the TV presenter, opened up about the pressure of body image that led her to "mad" diets she has been doing since age 16.

"There's always someone telling you to do something," she began.

"I always think, train and eat as well as you can - there's no way anyone can eat healthy all the time. But I used to do that b******* all the time, and it did make me have disordered eating for a while," Williams said of her unhealthy habits that affected her relationship with food.

The mom of three went on to say, "I'd go on these mental diets, like I'd go to this new gym and they'd be like, "You can only eat this" or, "You can't have ketchup".

Speaking about how in the present time the illusion of a perfect body and societal pressure are shaping young girls' minds.

"Just mad. Since I was 16 there's been that kind of thing of, now you have to do this to look like this. It can be quite full-on, and for younger girls having to look at that s***, it's a bit of a nightmare," she added.

For those unversed, Williams is to Made in Chelsea alum Spencer Matthews and shares three children with him.