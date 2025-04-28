Jason Statham's fiancee Rosie reveals why they left LA for London

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley explains why she and Jason Statham moved to London

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up about why she and her fiancé Jason Statham moved their family home to London.

The model, 38, revealed in a recent interview that "the plan" was always to raise their children in the UK.

"We love the schools, the education. They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here," Rosie told The Times.

The mom-of-two, who grew up in Devon herself, also revealed how their extended family being in the vicinity is another perk.

"Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks."

"In the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special," the model added

Rosie also admitted that it did take some time to get used to being in the UK again after so long in the States.

She also revealed that her actor husband's job was a key reason behind their relocation as he would have been apart from his family for long periods of time while filming.

Jason and Rosie, who got engaged in 2016, have reportedly been together since 2009.