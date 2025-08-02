Tom Holland maps out 2027 plan amid busy schedule

Tom Holland reveals plans for 2027

Tom Holland is being mindful of a possible burnout in the future with his current busy schedule.

Holland, who has Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey in the pipeline, also became the face of Prada Paradigme fragrance.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old actor revealed his plans to slow down eventually after a hectic 2026.

“I’ve got a slightly busy year next year,” he shared, but also recognising that he's “at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go.”

“I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We'll see,” he added.

“You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out. What I've learnt is that it's important to set boundaries — to be mindful about overworking.”

Holland has been vocal in recent years about prioritising his mental health, which has included taking breaks from acting and social media and quitting drinking in 2022.

Holland has also teased the possibility of stepping back from the spotlight entirely, once he and his fiancée Zendaya start a family.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he told Men's Health in January, adding that all he'll do is go golfing and be a parent. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

For now, the couple have two upcoming films: director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey—set for July 17, 2026 release—and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, due in theaters on July 31, 2026..

Holland also has American Speed, costarring Austin Butler, in the works.