'Bachelor' alum Alexis Water exchanges vows with longtime boyfriend

Alexis Water ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Tyler Fernandez

Alexis Waters finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tyler Fernandez.

The Bachelor alum walked down the aisle with Tyler on Saturday, April 26, in Las Vegas.

Speaking to People magazine on Sunday, She gave details about their unique ceremony.

“Tyler‘s family loves Vegas and I never wanted a big wedding so I just wanted to elope and do something fun and wild,” said Alexis.

“My mom also got married at the Little White Chapel and that was her only marriage that lasted, so I am just trying to keep the tradition alive in the family,” she added.

For those unversed, Alexis met Tyler for the first time at a nightclub in Miami.

“[We] have gone through so much together. So I found love on The Bachelor after all. I feel like no matter what happens in life, having him by my side will always be my greatest accomplishment. We are both so excited to start this chapter of life, stronger than we’ve ever been,” said the 32-year-old TV star.

“We are the true definition of opposites attract and we have a rockstar relationship (I am the star and he is the rock). Tyler is so supportive of my stand-up comedy career and he is the calm to my crazy,” added Alexis.