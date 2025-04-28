 
‘Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley takes off wedding band amid Paul Kemsley divorce

Paul Kemsley was spotted making out with one of Ryan Seacrest's former love

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Dorit Kemsley took her separation next step, ditching her wedding band, after filing for divorce from estranged husband Paul Kemsley.

The reality star, who was married to Paul for almost 10 years, took the step to call off her wedding with estranged husband after his PDA-packed pictures with another woman, who has been identified as Shana Wall resurfaced, as per US Weekly reported.

Following the divorce filing, Dorit was photographed on Saturday while dropping off her children at a dance practice class.

The TV personality was not wearing her go-to jewelry on her ring finger, subtly announcing her move.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple has been living separately for almost a year, as per TMZ she was open to reconciliation and continued to wear the band but not anymore.

In her divorce filing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated the reason for ending her marriage as “irreconcilable differences,” and demanded full custody of her two kids, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, whom she shares with Paul.

For those unversed, Kemsley and Paul tied the knot in 2015 after four years of dating.

